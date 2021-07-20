Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.81 Million Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,516 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HNI were worth $47,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in HNI by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of HNI by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in HNI by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 300,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,784 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in HNI by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $71,005.50. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,961 shares of company stock worth $3,179,709 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HNI opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

