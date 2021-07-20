Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.30% of Harsco worth $44,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.0% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

