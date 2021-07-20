Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $47,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $230,000.

PEB opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

