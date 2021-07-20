Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 47,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.69. 128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,571. The stock has a market cap of $518.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $179.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.04.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

