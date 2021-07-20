DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

