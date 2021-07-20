DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

About DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC)

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

