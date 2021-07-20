DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $462.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $462.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,159,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $15.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $450.79. 22,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.68.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

