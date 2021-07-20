Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €18.43 ($21.69). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €18.34 ($21.58), with a volume of 7,000,971 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.02 ($25.91).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.53.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.