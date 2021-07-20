Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 54,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $71.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

