Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
Shares of DPSGY stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 54,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $71.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
