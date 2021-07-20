Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,410,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. 236,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996,234 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

