Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Price Target to $19.00

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $792.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $14.13.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.