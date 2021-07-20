Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Price Target to $19.00

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $792.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

