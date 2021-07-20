Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Sells $31,298.40 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Elaine Rubin sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $31,298.40.

Shares of DXLG opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 345.12%. The firm had revenue of $111.49 million during the quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

