Deri Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $161,140.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00097565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00143119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.72 or 1.00133782 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

