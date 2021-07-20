Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 415,703 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415,703 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 2.10% of Benchmark Electronics worth $23,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,301,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after buying an additional 793,936 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of BHE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.28 million, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.