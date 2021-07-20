Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 47,267 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $31,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.54. 5,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.49. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 369.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

