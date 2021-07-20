Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 328,303 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,299,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,303 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises 1.4% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $53,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after buying an additional 2,729,004 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,235,000 after buying an additional 210,672 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after buying an additional 286,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. 2,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

