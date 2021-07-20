Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 9,069.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,869 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.90% of J & J Snack Foods worth $26,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,489,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $457,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 23.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.98. 279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,659. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,843.32 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.