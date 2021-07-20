Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLVHF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF remained flat at $$144.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $171.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.59.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.