Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The 2017 purchase of Alon USA Energy transformed Delek US Holdings into a Permian-focused diversified downstream energy company with opportunity for cash synergies. With 70% of Delek’s refining capacity leveraged to lower Permian pricing, the company is poised for major earnings growth. Further, Delek's exposure to the more stable cash flows from the logistics segment diversifies earnings stream, provides steady revenues and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. However, the coronavirus-induced economic disruption and the associated demand destruction for refined products is set to hurt earnings and cash flows of the refiner. As it is, the downstream operator’s high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization ratio is a cause of concern. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 10,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,986. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Delek US by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 1,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 176,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Delek US by 8.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

