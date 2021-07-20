Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
VFL stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $14.34.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.