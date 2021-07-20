Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

VFL stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

