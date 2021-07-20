Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of DEX stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $152,558.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

