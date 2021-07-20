DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,827. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. DBS Group has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $2.1452 dividend. This represents a $8.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

