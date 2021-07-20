Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPHY. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $13,996,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,840,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,853,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,874,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPHY stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

