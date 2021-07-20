Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AURCU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,248,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,963,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,210,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,175,000.

Shares of AURCU opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

