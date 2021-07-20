Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

ZWRKU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

