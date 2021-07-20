Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $8.85 Million Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSAGU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

NASDAQ PSAGU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

