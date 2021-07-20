Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $5.07 Million in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,443,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,924,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKIC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

