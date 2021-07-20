Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $4.98 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERAU. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth $25,493,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,995,000.

Shares of HERAU stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

