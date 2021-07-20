Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,321 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 528.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 628,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 528,388 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HEC opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87.

About Hudson Executive Investment

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.