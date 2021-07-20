Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

OTCMKTS:TSIBU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

