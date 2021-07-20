Darwinia Network (RING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.09 Million

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Darwinia Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $12.09 million and $9.41 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Network has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,629.97 or 1.00054997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Darwinia Network Coin Profile

RING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,058,420,924 coins and its circulating supply is 451,602,954 coins. Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

Darwinia Network Coin Trading

