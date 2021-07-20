Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Danaos stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.84. Danaos has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Danaos will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $3,673,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $8,014,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

