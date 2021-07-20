DA Davidson Weighs in on BancFirst Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.44.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $4,120,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $3,617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BancFirst by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $2,187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.