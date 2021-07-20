D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.39.

Shares of DHI opened at $86.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

