Cytokinetics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,213 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,028% compared to the average daily volume of 198 put options.

Shares of CYTK traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. 175,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,023. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $2,414,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

