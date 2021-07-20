Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.27.

CYTK opened at $27.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

