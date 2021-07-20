Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 652,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CYCC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. 2,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.