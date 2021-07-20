CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $796,692.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00365950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,816.71 or 1.00107008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00049556 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

