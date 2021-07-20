CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

