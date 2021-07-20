Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 1,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

