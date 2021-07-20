Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWK opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

