Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 139,656 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,656 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,216,684 shares of company stock worth $258,719,850 over the last ninety days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

