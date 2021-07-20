Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 392.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Insiders sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,622 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

NYSE PM opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

