Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 140,742 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dropbox worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,239 shares of company stock worth $5,212,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

