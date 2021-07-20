Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 123,232 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 713.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after acquiring an additional 268,094 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,385,000 after acquiring an additional 335,153 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,126,650.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $1,277,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,849,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,615,257.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,299,066 shares of company stock valued at $107,429,880. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

