Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,577 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

Shares of CLX opened at $187.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.69. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

