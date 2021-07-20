CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,427.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

OTCMKTS CTRRF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 581. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

