CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Separately, Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $45.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 804,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 160,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 272,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.