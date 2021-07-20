Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0624 on Top Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $2,017.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012763 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00756231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

