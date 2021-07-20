Cryptocean Price Hits $1.84 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $15.07 million and approximately $223,386.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00006206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00752295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

